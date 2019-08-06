close
Tue Aug 06, 2019
Pakistan

APP
August 6, 2019

Qureshi to attend OIC meeting on occupied Kashmir in Jeddah today

Pakistan

APP
Tue, Aug 06, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The meeting of Organization of Islamic Cooperation's contact group on Jammu and Kashmir is being held in Jeddah today (Tuesday) on the recent illegal developments regarding Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi will lead the Pakistani delegation to the meeting, Foreign Office Spokesman Dr Muhammad Faisal  said.

The OIC in a statement on August 4 had called upon the international community to rise up to its responsibility for the peaceful resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute through the democratic method of a free and impartial plebiscite in accordance with relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

The OIC General Secretariat had also expressed deep concern over the deteriorating situation in IoK including deployment of additional paramilitary forces and use of banned cluster ammunition by Indian forces to target civilians.

