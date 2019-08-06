Pakistan weather forecast: Tuesday 06-08-2019

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Karachi: Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country during day time, according to Met Office on Tuesday.
However, rain/wind-thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls is expected at isolated places in Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Bahawalpur, Zhob divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir
