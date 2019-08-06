close
Tue Aug 06, 2019
Pakistan

August 6, 2019

Pakistan weather forecast: Tuesday 06-08-2019

Tue, Aug 06, 2019

Karachi: Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country during day time, according to Met Office on Tuesday. 

However, rain/wind-thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls is expected at isolated places in Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Bahawalpur, Zhob divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir

