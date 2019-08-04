PM Imran urges India to accept Trump's mediation offer, condemns use of cluster ammunition

Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday condemned Indian attack across the Line Of Control (LoC) on innocent civilians.

The statement comes a day after Pakistan Army said India is targeting civilians along LoC with cluster ammunition.

In a string of tweets, the prime minister said India's use of cluster munitions is in violation of international humanitarian law and New Delhi's commitments under the 1983 Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons.

He demanded United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to take note of the international threat to peace and security.

"It is time to end the long night of suffering for the people of Occupied Kashmir," he said adding that they must be allowed to exercise their right to self determination according to UNSC resolutions.



"The only road to peace and security in South Asia runs through a peaceful and just settlement of Kashmir," he said.



He urged India to accept US President Donald Trump's offer to mediate on Kashmir .

"This is the time to do so as situation deteriorates there and along the LoC with new aggressive actions being taken by Indian occupation forces," Imran Khan said and warned that the situation has the potential to blow up into a regional crisis.

