For the Love of Reading

In 2011, research by Newcastle University found that bilingual speakers literally ‘think’ in a different manner than those who only speak one language.

According to the research, bilingual speakers have a deeper understanding of things around them and being bilingual changes the way they see the world. Another way of seeing the world in the acquisition of another language can be promoted through reading in another language.

For decades, scientists have talked about the connection between the development of the brain’s matter because of reading.

With English being the global language of the world, its mastery and practice is crucial for Pakistan to advance in the modern world- both in terms of having a business advantage and in the development of a society that thinks critically.

The battle against the low literacy rate in Pakistan is one that will require attention of both the government and private citizens. Reading is important to develop our minds and think more critically and creatively about what is happening on our planet.

It demands more compassion and focus from the reader and questions their beliefs and thinking processes. In a world that sees crippling poverty side-to-side with excessive wealth and wars waged against people’s freedoms, books become the companions who ask us about our duty to the world.

As more English-medium schools have opened in the country, reading in English has become more common over time. English literature is read more than ever - libraries, book stores and book sale such as the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale Karachi have popped up to facilitate every kind of wanderer.

Over the internet, book clubs are assuming more popularity. These defences against a dying reading culture ensure that reading still has a place in our hearts - whether that is through books on our shelves or in our reading tablets.

The Big Bad Wolf Book Sale Karachi has been visited by approximately 65,000 people as of this Wednesday since it opened last week. The Sale has seen many people from all walks of life - students, working professionals, and more commonly, parents with young children are purchasing English books.

On a mission to create a platform to inspire people to achieve their dreams and empower them with knowledge, the Sale offers affordable books priced as low as Rs.70 - which is 50% - 90% off the recommended retail price.

All books available are brand new and original. Visitors can find titles such as Rich Dad Poor Dad, Wizarding World Pop-Up Gallery of Curiosities, I Am Malala, Disney Frozen: A Frozen Adventure, Star Wars The Force Awakens Lightsaber Adventure and more with further markdown prices.

More than ten years ago when a Malaysian couple opened a small remainder bookstore in Kuala Lumpur, the idea that they would one day be bringing a 11-day, 24-hour book sale to Pakistan did not come to mind.

Andrew Yap and Jacqueline Ng’s Big Bad Wolf Book Sale has been to several countries over the years, and it landed in Lahore several months ago.

Last Thursday, the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale opened its doors to Karachiites. With an inventory of one million books, it can’t get better than this for Pakistan’s book aficionados.