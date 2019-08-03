close
Sat Aug 03, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 3, 2019

Indian citizen arrested with fake documents remanded in FIA custody

Gujranwala: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Saturday got physical  remand of Indian citizen Panjam Tiwari.

FIA Deputy Director Amir Nawaz told media that the suspect would be presented before the court after his remand expires.

He said the Indian national decided to moved to Pakistan after embracing Islam.

Amir Nawaz said Tiwari had gone to Dubai where he became business partners with Kamran, a Pakistani citizen and resident of Gujranwala.

Tiwari married Kamran's sister after making fake documents and lived in Pakistan for ten years.

The FIA officer said human trafficker had brought him to Pakistan where he married Kamran's  sister.

Tiwari said  he wants to live in Pakistan and is afraid of moving to India after changing his religion.

He said Kamran had asked him to marry his sister and helped him shift to Pakistan.


