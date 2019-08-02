close
Fri Aug 02, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 2, 2019

Hasil Bizenjo undergoes medical check-up after health deteriorates

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Aug 02, 2019

Karachi: National Party leader Mir Hasil Bizenjo  underwent  medical check-up  at a private hospital on Friday  after his health deteriorated, according to Geo News. 

Citing family sources, Geo News reported that  the politician has been suffering from  cancer.

He was discharged from the hospital after undergoing medical check-ups .

Hasil Bizenjo  on Thursday took part in voting on  opposition's  no-confidence motion against Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.

The Opposition had chosen him as its candidate for the slot of Senate chairman but failed to de-seat Sanjrani.


