Hasil Bizenjo undergoes medical check-up after health deteriorates

Karachi: National Party leader Mir Hasil Bizenjo underwent medical check-up at a private hospital on Friday after his health deteriorated, according to Geo News.

Citing family sources, Geo News reported that the politician has been suffering from cancer.

He was discharged from the hospital after undergoing medical check-ups .

Hasil Bizenjo on Thursday took part in voting on opposition's no-confidence motion against Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.



The Opposition had chosen him as its candidate for the slot of Senate chairman but failed to de-seat Sanjrani.





