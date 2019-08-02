close
Fri Aug 02, 2019
August 2, 2019

Pakistan weather forecast: Friday 02-08-2019

Fri, Aug 02, 2019

Rains/wind-thunderstorm (with isolated heavy falls) are expected in upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad divisions), Hazara division, Islamabad and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Zhob, Kalat, Sukkur, Mirpurkhas, D.G.Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, D.I.Khan, Bannu, Peshawar, Kohat, Malakand divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan

