PM Imran reiterates Pakistan’s commitment in facilitating peace process in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to remain engaged with the U.S. and other stakeholders in facilitating the peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan.



The prime minister stated this while talking to the U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad, who paid a courtesy call on him.

Recalling his recent interaction with President Donald Trump in Washington, the prime minister emphasized that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan was in the interest of Pakistan as well as of the broader region.