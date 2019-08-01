close
Thu Aug 01, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 1, 2019

Opposition's motion against Senate chairman won't affect govt, PM Imran: Fawad

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Aug 01, 2019

Islamabad: Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday called opposition plans to table the no-trust motion seeking removal of Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani unfortunate.

The minister tweeted that the move would affect the balance in the upper house of the parliament that the Sadiq Sanjrani has established.

"No-trust motion against Senate chairman is unfortunate. It is part of "Abu Bachao" campaign  but this process  won't make any difference as far as  government and the prime minister is concerned.

The only thing it will affect is the Senate where Sadiq Sanjrani established a balance. Regardless of whether the motion succeeds or fails this balance is going to be affected," he said.

Latest News

More From Pakistan