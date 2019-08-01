Opposition's motion against Senate chairman won't affect govt, PM Imran: Fawad

Islamabad: Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday called opposition plans to table the no-trust motion seeking removal of Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani unfortunate.

The minister tweeted that the move would affect the balance in the upper house of the parliament that the Sadiq Sanjrani has established.

"No-trust motion against Senate chairman is unfortunate. It is part of "Abu Bachao" campaign but this process won't make any difference as far as government and the prime minister is concerned.



The only thing it will affect is the Senate where Sadiq Sanjrani established a balance. Regardless of whether the motion succeeds or fails this balance is going to be affected," he said.