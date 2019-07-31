close
Wed Jul 31, 2019
July 31, 2019

Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah remembered on 126th birth anniversary

Wed, Jul 31, 2019

Madr-e-Millat Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah, sister of the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, was remembered for the selfless, courageous and vital role she had played in the creation of Pakistan.

Born on July 31, 1893 in Karachi, Miss Fatima Jinnah  obtained a dental degree from Dr. Ahmed Dental College and Hospital, the University of Calcutta in 1923 and practiced as a dental doctor in Bombay (now Mumbai).

Later, she left the profession and  worked side by side  with her brother, and gathered the women of sub-continent on one platform which made the struggle for achieving a separate state for Muslims easier.

In 1947, Fatima Jinnah formed the Women's Relief Committee, which later formed the nucleus for the All Pakistan Women's Association (APWA). She also played a significant role in the settlement of Muhajirs in the new state of Pakistan.

Fatima Jinnah is referred to as the Madr-e-Millat  (Mother of the Nation) for her role in the Freedom Movement. In the late 1964, she  came  again in  the political  field to  struggle for  restoration of democracy  in  the country.

Two years later, she  passed away at the age of  73 years on July 9, 1967. 

Fatima Jinnah is still remembered for her passionate support for civil rights and devoted struggle in Pakistan Movement.

