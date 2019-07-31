PM Imran telephones UAE Crown Prince

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday made a telephone call to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of the UAE and exchanged views on bilateral relations and regional developments.



The prime minister reaffirmed the importance Pakistan attaches to its strong fraternal ties with UAE and close cooperation between the two countries.

Among other things, Prime Minister Imran Khan thanked the Crown Prince for releasing 700 Pakistani prisoners during Ramadan.

The prime minister also expressed appreciation for UAE’s understanding and support for Pakistan on the FATF issue.

The two leaders also discussed ways of further deepening bilateral cooperation in all spheres and agreed to maintain close consultations on regional and multilateral issues.