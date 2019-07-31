Pakistan condemns terrorist attack in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan strongly condemned the horrific bomb attack on a passenger bus on Kabul-Herat road on Wednesday.



“Our hearts go out to the innocent victims, many of them women and children. We pray for the maghfirah of the deceased and extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims”, said the statement issued by foreign office.

The statement further says “Such inhuman acts of violence against innocent civilians are condemnable. Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.”

Afghan people deserve complete peace and tranquility in their country. Pakistan stands together with the government and people of Afghanistan in the efforts to comprehensively defeat and uproot the scourge of terrorism in our region.