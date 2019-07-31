PIA offers discount on international flights

Karachi: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has offered discounted tickets up to 20 per cent.

"Fly from London to Sialkot and avail an awesome 10% discount all the way from 24th September to 30th November," the PIA tweeted on Wednesday.

In a series of tweets, the national flag carrier said it would be offering discount up to 10 per cent to all the passengers travelling from London to Sialkot from September 24 to November 30.

Passengers will be able to purchase the tickets on a 10 per cent discounted prices for travelling from Pakistan to London till August 10, the PIA said.

A 20 per cent off would be offered on the tickets for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) until August 12 to the passengers.

Senior citizens would be given special discount up to 10 per cent by PIA as well as the school students, who would get a 10 per cent discount over international and local flights.