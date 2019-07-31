Pakistan weather forecast: Wednesday 31-07-2019

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Karachi: Rains/wind-thunderstorm is expected at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala divisions, Kashmir and Islamabad, while at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Zhob divisions and Gilgit Baltistan, according to Met Office on Wednesday.
It said hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.
