close
Wed Jul 31, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
July 31, 2019

Pakistan weather forecast: Wednesday 31-07-2019

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Jul 31, 2019


Karachi: Rains/wind-thunderstorm is expected at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala divisions, Kashmir and Islamabad, while at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Zhob divisions and Gilgit Baltistan, according to Met Office on Wednesday.

It said  hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

Latest News

More From Pakistan