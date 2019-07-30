close
Tue Jul 30, 2019
Pakistan

AFP
July 30, 2019

5 people martyred, 25 wounded in bomb blast in Quetta

Pakistan

AFP
Tue, Jul 30, 2019

QUETTA: At least five people were martyred and more than 25 wounded when a bomb planted on a motorcycle hit a police van here on Tuesday, officials said.

The remote control-detonated bomb exploded in Quetta, provincial police chief Mohsin Hassan Butt told AFP.

"The target of the attack was a police van, which was parked outside a police station," said Butt, adding that the martyred included two police officers.

"The death toll may increase, as condition of some of those injured was critical," Butt said.

Spokesman for the provincial government Liaqat Shahwani confirmed the attack, telling AFP it took place during rush hour in a busy market inside the city.

"Most of those injured were passerby," Shahwani told AFP.

