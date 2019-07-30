close
Tue Jul 30, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
July 30, 2019

Khalid Maqbool's car stolen from Karachi

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Jul 30, 2019

Karachi:  The  car of Khalid Mqbool Siddqiui, federal minister and a senior leader of the MQM, has been stolen from Karachi.

According to Geo News, the car disappeared from outside the MQM office in Bahadurabad area of the city.

The party has registered a case with local police. 

Police confirmed that the MQM leader's car that was registered in the name of Khidmat-e-Khalq Foundation has been  stolen.


Latest News

More From Pakistan