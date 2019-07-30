Khalid Maqbool's car stolen from Karachi

Karachi: The car of Khalid Mqbool Siddqiui, federal minister and a senior leader of the MQM, has been stolen from Karachi.

According to Geo News, the car disappeared from outside the MQM office in Bahadurabad area of the city.

The party has registered a case with local police.



Police confirmed that the MQM leader's car that was registered in the name of Khidmat-e-Khalq Foundation has been stolen.



