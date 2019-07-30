Nawaz Sharif questioned by Anti-Corruption Department in Pakpatan Land case

Lahore: A team of investigators from the Anti-Corruption Department on Tuesday interrogated former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Pakpatan Land case.

According to Geo News, a four-member team questioned the PML-N supremo in a separate room in Kot Lakhpat jail where he has been serving seven-year prison term in Al-Azizia reference.

The TV channel reported that the team showed the record of the land case to the former prime minister and informed him that he was one of the suspects.

He told the team that he couldn't remember much since it was an old case from the past when he was the chief minister of Punjab.

Nawaz Sharif said his legal team would respond to the questions raised by the investigators, according to Geo News.



