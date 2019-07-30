close
Tue Jul 30, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 30, 2019

Nawaz Sharif questioned by Anti-Corruption Department in Pakpatan Land case

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Jul 30, 2019

Lahore: A team of investigators from the Anti-Corruption Department on Tuesday interrogated former prime minister  Nawaz Sharif in Pakpatan Land case.

According to Geo News, a four-member team   questioned the PML-N supremo  in a separate room in    Kot Lakhpat jail where he has been serving  seven-year prison term in Al-Azizia reference.

The TV channel reported that the team showed the record of the land case to the  former prime minister and informed him that he was one of the suspects.

He told the team  that he couldn't remember much since  it was an old case from the past  when he was  the chief minister of Punjab.

Nawaz Sharif said  his legal team would respond to the questions raised by the investigators, according to Geo News.


