Shireen Mazari removes PTI leader as ‘focal person’ after backlash

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari has removed Iftikhar Loond as focal person on human rights in Sindh after investigation confirmed that he tortured a man in Ghotki.

The minister announced the decision on Twitter attaching the copy of a fresh notification dated 29th July that de-notified Loond.

The notification read: “The Federal Minister for Human Rights on re-assessment and in the light of new evidence has withdrawn the notification issued by the Minister's Office vide No. F. 1(24)/2018/Min (HR), dated 10th July, 2019 regarding making of Mr. Iftikhar Ahmed Khan as a focal person on the issues of Human Rights in the province of Sindh with Immediate effect”.

The appointment was criticized heavily as the local PTI leader was found to have been involved in treating his employee in an inhumane manner.

“I also wish to express my regret over the earlier notification,” Mazari said.

The incident took social media by storm when reported in the newspaper.

The first information report (FIR) filed under Sections 324 (attempt to commit qatl-i-amd), 355 (assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour a person), 147 (punishment for rioting) and 143 (punishment for being member of unlawful assembly) named Iftikhar Loond as one of the perpetrators.