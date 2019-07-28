Irfan Siddiqui's arrest, handcuffing: NA Speaker summons IGP Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Sunday took strict notice of the arrest and hand cuffing of Irfan Siddiqui, a renowned columnist and educationist.



The speaker has summoned the Inspector General Police (IGP) Islamabad to Parliament House along with a report on the matter on Monday, said a press release issued here.

Earlier, the speaker contacted the Minister for Interior and expressed his concern over the matter.

The speaker demanded thorough probe of arresting and hand cuffing of Irfan Siddiqui on mere alleged violation of Tenancy law.

Asad Qaiser said that Irfan siddiqui was a seasoned columnist and a renowned educationist whose arrest has raised concerns in the journalistic community and academia.

He said that present government believes in freedom of expression and upholds independence of media.

He reiterated that the rights as guaranteed under the constitution would not be compromised.

Siddiqui, who was arrested Friday night from his home on the allegations of violating the Tenancy Act, has been released from jail a day after he was sent on 14-day judicial remand. The bail was granted by a local magistrate on Sunday.



