close
Sun Jul 28, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
July 28, 2019

Sichuan University of China to organize tourism promotion conference for Pakistan: Song Zhihui

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sun, Jul 28, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Senior Researcher on One Belt One Road project and Deputy Dean of International Studies, Sichuan University of China Professor Dr Song Zhihui has said that a tourism promotion conference for Pakistan would be organised to highlight its tourism potential.

While addressing the business community at Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, he said China wanted to enhance its imports from Pakistan that would increase Pakistan’s exports.

He said that 2nd phase of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor was very important for Pakistan as it would give boost to industrial cooperation.

Latest News

More From Pakistan