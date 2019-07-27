close
Sat Jul 27, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 27, 2019

PM salutes sacrifices of armed forces personnel

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sat, Jul 27, 2019

Prime Minister Imran Khan paid rich tributes to the armed forces personnel for sacrificing their precious lives while fighting terrorists.

The grieved premier expressed his condolences to the families of the ten brave soldiers, including an officer, who were martyred in the two separate incidents in North Waziristan and Balochistan on Saturday.

He said in a tweet: “I salute our armed forces personnel who continue to lay down their lives fighting terrorists to keep the nation safe. My condolences & prayers go to the families of the 10 brave soldiers, including an officer, martyred fighting terrorists in North Waziristan & Balochistan today”.



