Pakistan weather forecast: Saturday 27-07-2019

Widespread rains/wind-thunderstorm is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan divisions), northeast Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions), Islamabad and Kashmir, while at scattered places in Kohat, Bannu, D.I.Khan, Sargodha, Faisalabad, D.G Khan, Multan, Sahiwal, Zhob, Sibbi, Kalat, Naseerabad divisions and Gilgit Baltistan, according to Met Office on Saturday.

Heavy to very heavy fall is also expected at isolated places during the period.



Meanwhile, Karachi also received light rain.