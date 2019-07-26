Erdogan telephones PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan Friday telephoned Prime Minister Imran Khan and both the leaders discussed the bilateral ties and developments in the region including the Indian Occupied Kashmir as well as ongoing efforts for Afghan peace.



President Erdogan extended sympathies and condolences over the loss of precious lives in recent terrorist incident in Pakistan.

Both the leaders expressed satisfaction over the strong bonds of brotherhood and close cooperation between the two countries.

The prime minister and Turkish president reviewed the progress made in a number of important areas of bilateral cooperation, particularly since prime minister’s visit to Turkey in January 2019.

They also noted that bilateral collaboration in diverse fields would be further strengthened during the next meeting of the Pakistan-Turkey High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) to be held in Islamabad later this year.

The prime minister stated that the government and people of Pakistan were looking forward to President Erdogan’s visit for the next meeting of HLSCC.

In the regional context, the prime minister apprised President Erdogan of Pakistan’s steadfast support to the international efforts for peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan.

The two leaders also discussed the Pakistan-Turkey-Malaysia trilateral process and exchanged views on the next steps.

