Fri Jul 26, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 26, 2019

Pakistan's Maleeha Lodhi elected vice president of UN ECOSOC

Fri, Jul 26, 2019

Karachi: Pakistan’s Ambassador to UN, Maleeha Lodhi has been elected as one of four vice presidents of the  Economic and Social Council of the United Nations.

According to Radio Pakistan, Maleeha Lodhi’s election was endorsed by 54 members of the Asia Pacific Group.

She will now assume the Asia Pacific seat in the Bureau of ECOSOC, a principal organ of the UN, mandated to deliberate on socio-economic and development agenda of the world body.

Talking to  the media after the vote, Ambassador Lodhi said that her election to such an important organ demonstrates the faith of international community in Pakistan and the competence of its diplomats.

