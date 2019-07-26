close
Fri Jul 26, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 26, 2019

Pakistan weather forecast: Friday 26-07-2019

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Jul 26, 2019

Widespread rains/wind-thunderstorm is expected in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Hazara, Malakand, Peshawar, Mardan divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir, while at scattered places in Kohat, Bannu, D.I.Khan, Zhob, Kalat, Sibbi, Naseerabad, D.G Khan, Multan, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur divisions and Gilgit Baltistan, according to Met Office on Friday.

 The Met Office said heavy to very heavy falls are also expected at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir.

