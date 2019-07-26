US terms PM Imran, Donlald Trump's talks successful

US State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus has termed talks between Prime Minister Imran Khan and US President Donald Trump as successful.

Briefing the newsmen in Washington on Thursday, Ortagus said:"Now we think it is time to make progress on the success of this meeting. She added, "PM Imran during the meeting with President Trump vowed to urge the Taliban to negotiate with Afghan government."

Morgan Ortagus further said that this was the first meeting between Khan and Trump which gives the chance to President and Secretary of State to build a personal connection and rapport.



"We are committed to peace in Afghanistan. We think that was an important step. And there was a number of issues that were discussed not only in the President's meeting but with the Secretary's meeting as well."

She said that thousands of American lives and lives of our NATO allies and our European allies that have been lost fighting in Afghanistan for the people of Afghanistan to have a right to choose their own future.

