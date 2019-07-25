close
Thu Jul 25, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 25, 2019

DHA introduces innovative way to tackle pollution at Karachi's Sea View

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Jul 25, 2019
Photo: Twitter/@norbertalmeida

KARACHI: Defence Housing Authority (DHA) in an attempt to stop the public from littering at Sea View, have installed innovative trash cans that add to the scenic beauty.

After pictures started circulating online, citizens can be seen praising DHA for their initiative to tackle pollution by the hefty crowds that make their way to the beach.

The massive dustbins installed at Karachi’s Sea View are shaped like a fish.

Photo: Twitter/@norbertalmeida

While many social media users were full of praises for the initiative, several came forth pointing out that the massive bins would look cluttered and would give away an unpleasant odor once they are filled with trash. 

