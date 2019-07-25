Test-tube democracy was put in place on March 25, 2018, says CM Murad

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that on July 25, 1978 first test-tube baby was born and exactly after 40 years first test-tube democracy [govt] was created in Pakistan.



This is why the joint opposition decided to observe July 25 as black day because a selected system was put in place.

This he said on Thursday while talking to media just after attending Youth Parliament Programme at a local hotel.

To a question, the chief minister said that on July 25, 1978 first test-tube baby was born and after a gap of 40 years a test-tube democracy has been put in place in Pakistan.

“The joint oppositions parties decided to observe July 25 as a black day because last year on this day election was turned into selection and selected government was imposed on the country,” he said and added “the test-tube democratic government has no know how of democratic norms, attitudes and behavior.”

To a question about the Chairman Senate, Shah said “Mr Sadiq Sanjrani has lost the confidence of the party which had helped him in his election [senate].” He added it was PPP which had supported him in his election and he has lost their confidence, therefore he would step down voluntarily, he advised.

The chief minister while addressing the Youth Parliamentarian at a local hotel called for restoration of student unions. “The vacuum developed with the ban on Students Union has been filled, to some extent, by Youth Parliament,” he said and added said that when he was student he used to participate in students union and had cast the vote in favour of his student leader.