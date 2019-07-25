Withholding tax not levied on motorcycle, auto rickshaw: FBR

ISLAMABAD: Federal Board of Revenue has clarified that no change or increase in tax has been levied on motor vehicles under section 231B and 234 of Income Tax Ordinance-2001.



The news circulating about imposition of tax on motorcycles and auto rickshaw by FBR is baseless and false.

FBR strongly refutes this baseless news.

Further, there is no suggestion under consideration to levy tax on motorcycle and auto rickshaw.

The tax is levied only on cars as per Income Tax Ordinance-2001.

The government is working to provide facilities to the less income segment of the society.