close
Thu Jul 25, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
July 25, 2019

Withholding tax not levied on motorcycle, auto rickshaw: FBR

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Jul 25, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Federal Board of Revenue has clarified that no change or increase in tax has been levied on motor vehicles under section 231B and 234 of Income Tax Ordinance-2001.

The news circulating about imposition of tax on motorcycles and auto rickshaw by FBR is baseless and false.

FBR strongly refutes this baseless news.

Further, there is no suggestion under consideration to levy tax on motorcycle and auto rickshaw.

The tax is levied only on cars as per Income Tax Ordinance-2001.

The government is working to provide facilities to the less income segment of the society.

Latest News

More From Pakistan