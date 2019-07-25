Afghan Taliban willing to meet PM Imran

DOHA: Afghan Taliban said Thursday if they were invited by Pakistan they would travel to Islamabad and meet Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The announcement from the Taliban came after PM Imran Khan’s statement in Washington that he would meet the Taliban and convince them for a meeting with Afghan government.

Talking to BBC by telephone from Doha, where the movement has established a political office, Taliban Spokesperson Sohail Shaheen said if they are given a formal invite by Pakistan, they would visit.

We often visit regional countries and would surely go there because Pakistan is our neighbor and Muslim country, he said.

Peace in Afghanistan topped PM Imran’s maiden US visit and President Donald Trump hailed Pakistan’s support in achieving the peace in the troubled country.

When asked to comment on criticism that they are Pakistan’s proxy, Shaheen said those who wanted to create problems for Taliban would continue to say so.

We have divided the issue in two parts, external and internal, he said. In first phase, he said, we are holding parleys with the foreign forces which are in final stages and in second phase, we shall hold talks with all the stakeholders and the Afghan government can also become part of it.

The prime minster in his interview with Fox News on Monday said that ‘good news expected in 48 hours’ on two foreigners held hostage in Afghanistan.

The spokesperson said he can’t comment on ‘48 hours’ but they always look for a prisoner swap so that some of their arrested members are also released.

Talking to the members of the US Congress, the PM said that Pakistan was trying its level best to bring Taliban to the negotiating table and a significant achievement has been made in this regard.

He, however, said it was not an easy task. He said the entire country including the army and security forces are on the same page for the common objective of peaceful solution to the Afghan conflict.