Video: PM Imran's address at Islamabad airport upon his return from US

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan received hero's welcome at Islamabad airport in wee hours of Thursday upon his return from historic US visit that opened new vistas of opportunities for both the countries to foster their relations.



Khan was accorded warm welcome upon his return from his maiden visit to United States, which is being considered as a "diplomatic win" for Pakistan.

Having been filled with the love of the people who gathered after midnight at the airport to welcome him, Khan said: "It feels as if I have returned after winning the World Cup."