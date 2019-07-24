NAB summons Maryam, Hassan and Hussain Nawaz

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case on July 31.



Sources said the anti-graft body has also summoned Hassan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz.

They said the NAB has also summoned Abdul Aziz, son of Abbas Sharif, in the same case.

They further said all these members of the Sharif family who have been summoned by NAB are shareholders in Chaudhry Sugar Mills.