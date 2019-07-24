Court extends Hamza's physical remand till Aug 3

LAHORE: An accountability court on Wednesday extended physical remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader,Hamza Shehbaz for another ten days in assets beyond means and money laundering case.



Accountability Court Judge Ameer Muhammad Khan conducted the proceedings wherein Hamza Shehbaz was also produced on expiry of his physical remand

National Accountability Bureau''s (NAB) Prosecutor Hafiz Asad Ullah requested the court for extending physical remand of Hamza Shehbaz for another 15 days, saying that Hamza Shehbaz's assets increased by Rs 20-45 million during 2005.

He submitted that two benami companies also surfaced during the investigations, wherein Rs 5 billion amount was transacted.

However, the defence counsel opposed the remand plea,saying that his client had provided all record to the Bureau.

Subsequently,the court accepted NAB's plea and extended physical remand of Hamza till August 3 with direction to produce him on expiry of the remand term.

Strict security arrangements were made on the occasion whereas a large number of PML-N workers were also present to express solidarity with Hamza Shehbaz.

The NAB authorities arrested Hamza after a LHC division bench,headed by Justice Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi,rejected his pre-arrest bail petitions in Ramzan Sugar Mills and assets beyond means cases.

Hamza Shehbaz was on judicial remand in Ramzan Sugar Mills case.