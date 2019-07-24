Hafiz Saeed sent on 14-day judicial remand

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Gujranwala: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday sent Hafiz Saeed on 14-day judicial remand, Geo News reported.
During the hearing, the court ordered the Counter-Terrorism Department to present complete challan of the case against Saeed till August 7.
The Ameer of banned Jamaatud Dawa was arrested on July 7 while he was travelling to Gujranwala from Lahore.
Following his arrest, US President Donald Trump had tweeted "After a ten year search, the so-called “mastermind” of the Mumbai Terror attacks has been arrested in Pakistan."
