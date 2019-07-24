close
Wed Jul 24, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 24, 2019

Hafiz Saeed sent on 14-day judicial remand

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Jul 24, 2019

Gujranwala: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday sent Hafiz Saeed on 14-day judicial remand, Geo News reported.

During the hearing, the court ordered the Counter-Terrorism Department to present complete challan of the case against Saeed till August 7.

The Ameer of banned Jamaatud Dawa was arrested on July 7 while he was travelling to Gujranwala from Lahore.

Following his arrest, US President Donald Trump had tweeted "After a ten year search, the so-called “mastermind” of the Mumbai Terror attacks has been arrested in Pakistan."

