Pakistan weather forecast: 24-07-2019

Widespread rains/wind-thunderstorm (isolated heavy to very heavy falls) are expected in Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, Hazara, Malakand, Peshawar, Mardan divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir during (evening/night), according to Met Office on Wednesday.

Scattered rains/wind-thunderstorm (isolated moderate to heavy falls) are also expected in Kohat, Bannu, D.I Khan, D.G Khan, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, Zhob, Kalat divisions, Gilgit Baltistan and Makran coast during the period.



Weather Forecast for Thursday:

Widespread rains/wind-thunderstorm (isolated heavy to very heavy falls) are expected in Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, Hazara, Malakand, Peshawar, Mardan divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir.Scattered rains/wind-thunderstorm (isolated moderate to heavy falls) are also expected in Kohat, Bannu, D.I Khan, Zhob, Kalat, Sibbi, Naseerabad, D.G Khan, Multan, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur divisions and Gilgit Baltistan during the period.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the country. However, rain/wind-thunderstorm occurred at scattered places in Lahore, Sahiwal, Quetta, Kalat, Makran, Sibbi & Malakand divisions.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

Punjab:Lahore 09, Sahiwal 04, Balochistan: Barkhan, Khuzdar 04, Turbat, Panjgur 02, Dalbandin 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malamjabba 02.

Yesterday's Highest Maximum Temperatures:

Sibbi, Dadu 45°C, Moenjodaro, Sukkur and Chillas 44°C.