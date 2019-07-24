Video: Army Chief General Bajwa receives Guard of Honour at Pentagon





Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa was presented a guard of honour with 21 gun salute as he arrived at Pentagon. He was received by Chairman Joint Chief of Staff General Joseph F. Dunford.

According to ISPR, the Army Chief had discussion session with Acting Secretary of Defence Richard V. Spencer and CJCS. Both the dignitaries held comprehensive talks on the matters related to security and bilateral military cooperation.

The US military brass acknowledged contributions of the Pakistan Army in war against terrorism and role towards Afghan peace process.

General Bajwa also met Chief of Staff US Army General Mark A Milley.

Later, the Army Chief visited Arlington National Cemetery to pay homage to US National heroes. A special ceremony was held at the cemetery, where national anthem of both countries were also played.



