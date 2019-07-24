close
Tue Jul 23, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 24, 2019

Video: Army Chief General Bajwa receives Guard of Honour at Pentagon

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Jul 24, 2019


Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa  was presented  a guard of honour with 21 gun salute as he arrived at  Pentagon. He was received by Chairman Joint Chief of Staff General Joseph F. Dunford. 

According to ISPR, the Army Chief had discussion session with Acting Secretary of Defence Richard V. Spencer and CJCS.  Both  the dignitaries  held comprehensive talks on the matters related to security and bilateral military cooperation.

The US military brass  acknowledged contributions of the Pakistan Army in war against terrorism and role towards Afghan peace process.

General Bajwa also met Chief of Staff US Army General Mark A Milley.

 Later, the Army Chief visited Arlington National Cemetery to pay homage to US National heroes. A special ceremony was held at the cemetery, where  national anthem of both countries were also played.


