US hails Pakistan's role in 'progress' on Afghan peace

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump on Monday hailed Pakistan´s help in advancing peace talks in Afghanistan to end to almost 18 years of war.



President Trump's comments came during a a historical meeting with Pakistan´s Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Oval Office.

"We have made a lot of progress over the last couple of weeks, and Pakistan has helped us with that progress," said Trump.

PM Imran Khan, who is on his first official visit to US seeking to strengthen relationship, has been lauded by the president Trump for his visionary leadership in this regard.

"A lot of things are happening for the United States, and I think a lot of great things are going to be happening for Pakistan under your leadership," Trump added.

Imran Khan, for his part, said: "I am one of those who always believed there was no military solution," adding: "I have to compliment President Trump, because he has now forced people to end the war."



A readout of the meeting by the White House said Trump hoped to "revive all aspects of the bilateral relationship," including new trade deals and "strong military-to-military ties."