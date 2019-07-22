Over 90,000 Pakistani pilgrims reach Saudi Arabia: Ministry

ISLAMABAD: Over 90,000 Pakistani pilgrims including 64,000 of government and 26,000 private scheme have so far reached Saudi Arabia for performing the sacred religious obligation of Hajj.

A total of 154 officials and officers of Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony were serving pilgrims in Saudi Arabia and 389 doctors, nurses and paramedics of Hajj Medical Mission were performing their duties in holy land.

As many as 350 Pakistani ‘Muavineen’ and 750 local ‘Khuddam’ have also been deployed for serving pilgrims.

Pakistan Medical Hajj Mission has provided first aid to 11,000 pilgrims and 64 patients have been referred to Saudi hospitals.



As many as six intending pilgrims, including two private and four government scheme, have so far died.

