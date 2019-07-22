IMF Managing Director meets PM Imran in Washington

WASHINGTON: David Lipton, Acting Managing Director of International Monetary Fund (IMF) called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Embassy of Pakistan, Washington.



He was accompanied by Jihad Azour, Director of the Middle East and Central Asia Department and Jafar Mujarrad, Executive Director of the Fund and Alfred Kammer, Chief of Staff, Office of the Managing Director.

The Prime Minister was assisted by Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Foreign Minister; Hafeez Shaikh, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance; Abdul Razak Dawood, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce; Mr. Sohail Mahmood, Foreign Secretary and Ambassador Asad Majeed.

In the meeting, the Prime Minister thanked the IMF Board of Directors for approving the recent Extended Fund Facility (EFF) for Pakistan.

The Prime Minister pointed out that reforms implemented under the IMF Program will be instrumental in stabilizing the economy and reviving growth.

He expressed his government’s commitment to take all necessary measures needed to resolve the macroeconomic and structural challenges for sustainable and long-term growth.

The Prime Minister underscored that his government was determined to minimize the initial adverse impact of the reform process on the vulnerable social groups through enhanced allocation for social sectors and social protection initiatives including the Ehsaas Programme.

Mr. Lipton acknowledged various initiatives undertaken by the government to stabilize the economy.

He stressed the importance of continued implementation of the agreed fiscal, monetary, exchange rate and structural reforms to fully benefit from the IMF Programme.

The Managing Director assured the Prime Minister of the Fund’s continued support for reform implementation process in Pakistan.