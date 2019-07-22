close
Mon Jul 22, 2019
Pakistan

July 22, 2019

Pakistan Army Chief to visit Pentagon: DG ISPR

Mon, Jul 22, 2019

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa will visit Pentagon, Inter Services Public Relations said Monday.

DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor tweeted earlier today, "COAS at Washington, DC. On 22 July 19, after the meeting at White House as part of Prime Minister's delegation, COAS will visit Pentagon to interact with Acting Secretary Defence Mr. Richard Spencer, CJCS Gen Joseph Dunford and Chief of Staff of US Army Gen Mark A Milley."


