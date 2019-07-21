PM Imran Khan addresses Pakistani diaspora in Washington





KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is in US on a three-day official visit, addressed a 'record-setting' gathering of the Pakistani diaspora in Washington late on Sunday.

PM Imran Khan was warmly welcomed at Capital One Arena. The excitement of overseas Pakistanis in DC was touching the skies, as the whole arena echoed with Pakistan Zindabad slogans.

PM Khan's community address is being considered distinctive as in the past visiting leaders used to address expatriates in community halls or closed door rooms in hotels.

The program was stared with the recitation of Holy Quran. National anthems of the two countries were also played on the occasion.



The Junoon's Salman Ahmed mesmerised a jam-packed audience with their extraordinary lively performance with the immortal song "Hey Jazba JunooN Tu Himmat Na Haar".

Addressing the the charged participants, PM Imran said: "I thank you from the heart for giving me so much respect today. I had thought that in Washington we will call 500-1000 people to a hotel and speak to them. I couldn’t even fathom that I would get to speak to you in such a big arena."

PM said: "My Pakistanis; one thing you have to remember that this country that we have been blessed with, no one has any idea how many blessings of Allah have been bestowed on us"



Khan also highlighted the importance of democracy, saying: "Nations that have gone ahead in world are those who have achieved progress on basis of meritocracy.

Imran Khan added: "I will give you example of cricket. Australia is that team which has been the most successful in cricket; why? This is because Australia has a system that nurtures and lets talent rise."

He said: "If there is anywhere in the world that I have seen the best of cricketing talent; it is in Pakistan. But because we don’t have a system of merit, our talent is not given the opportunity to rise"



The Capital One Arena was reportedly filled with more than 20,000 people, as the charged participants had started filling the Arena hours before the address of Prime Minister Imran Khan.



Earlier, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi addressed the participants and said: "We have not come here with a begging bowl! We have not come with any AID demands. We’re here because PM Imran Khan will share with President Trump, the road-map of Naya Pakistan.



Qureshi said: "We’re here to open new corridors on borders that were previously closed. I am referring to Kartarpur & CPEC. We’re here to invite investors of US to invest in Pakistan."



The Minister said: "Many Pakistani Prime Ministers have visited US but this the first PM in history who didn’t charter a Boeing 777 but took a commercial flight. Who chose to stay at Pakistan House rather an expensive hotel."



He added: "The crowd at the venue is electric. Never has any Pakistani leader been given such a reception. This is history in the making."



He also thanked to overseas Pakistanis, saying: "You came here to foreign lands, worked your way hard to high positions & contribute to Pakistan in whatever way you can. Your remittances amount to almost our exports if I’m not wrong. "



The PM is on a three-day visit to the US along with the top military leadership. During the visit, he will hold a one-on-one meeting with President Donald Trump on Monday (today) at the White House.

Trump and Khan will discuss a range of issues, including counterterrorism, defense, energy, and trade, with the goal of creating the conditions for a peaceful South Asia and an enduring partnership between the two countries.



Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Imran Khan invited overseas businessmen and investors to benefit from the economic and business opportunities provided by Pakistan’s strategic location and the connectivity to the broader regions.



The cricketer-turned-politician arrived here aboard a commercial flight and is staying at the official residence of the Pakistani Ambassador to the US, Asad Majeed Khan.

