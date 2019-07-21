PM Imran Khan strongly condemns DI Khan terror attack

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Dera Ismail Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and expressed his deep grief and sorrow over loss of lives in the incident.

The prime minister prayed for the eternal peace of departed souls and bereaved families to bear the loss with equanimity, PM office's media wing said in a press release.

He also directed for provision of best medical treatment to the injured and also prayed for their early recovery.

On Sunday morning, according to District Police Officer (DPO) of Dera Ismail Khan, at least four persons were killed and several others sustained injuries in the terrorist attacks at two different places.