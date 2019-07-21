Two policemen among five martyred in DI Khan suicide attack

Peshawar: At least five people including two policemen lost their lives when a suspected female suicide bomber blew her self up in Dera Ismail Khan.

The attack happened at the entrance of a hospital in Kotlan Saidan village on the outskirts of Dera Ismail Khan.

District police chief Salim Riaz told AFP that police were helping move the bodies of two of their colleagues -- who had been shot dead by terrorists on Saturday -- when the suicide bomber struck.

"The female bomber, aged around 28 years, came on foot and blew herself up, killing two policemen and four civilians and wounding 13 others," he said.

The injured included eight policemen and five civilians.-AFP/Web Desk