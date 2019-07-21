Pakistan weather forecast: Sunday 21-07-2019

Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-thundershower/windstorm (with few heavy falls) is expected at scattered places in Zhob, Kalat, Sibbi, D.G khan, Bahawalpur, Mirpurkhas divisions, while at isolated places in Hazara, Kohat, Peshawar, Bannu, D.I khan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faislabad, Sahiwal, Multan, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir.



Weather Forecast for Monday:

Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-thundershower/windstorm (with few heavy falls) is expected at isolated places in Zhob, Kalat, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Hazara, Lahore, Gujranwala divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the country. However, rain-thundershower/windstorm occurred at isolated places in Lahore, Kalat, Zhob and Hyderabad divisions.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

Punjab: Lahore (City 18, A/P Trace), Balochistan: Zhob 04, Khuzdar 03, Barkhan 01, Sindh: Mithi 02.

Yesterday's Highest Maximum Temperatures:

Nokkundi 47°C, Dalbandin, Sukkur & Dadu 44°C.