close
Sun Jul 21, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
July 21, 2019

Pakistan hires Washington lobbyists Holland & Knight

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sun, Jul 21, 2019

WASHINGTON: Pakistan Embassy in Washington has signed a contract with a top US firm in Washington for lobbying services.

The contract with the Holland & Knight firm was signed by Pakistan’s Ambassador Asad Mohammad Khan.

The firm will assist Pakistan Embassy in Washington to expand bilateral ties and further strengthen them keeping in view political landscape of the United States.

On the occasion, leading Republican from New York, former Congressman and representative of Holland & Knight firm Tom Reynolds held a meeting with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

He expressed confidence that the firm will fully assist Pakistan Embassy to promote the ties between the two countries.

Tom Reynolds assured that the firm will extend full assistance for expansion in the bilateral ties on the basis of mutual interest and respect.

Latest News

More From Pakistan