Pakistan hires Washington lobbyists Holland & Knight

WASHINGTON: Pakistan Embassy in Washington has signed a contract with a top US firm in Washington for lobbying services.

The contract with the Holland & Knight firm was signed by Pakistan’s Ambassador Asad Mohammad Khan.

The firm will assist Pakistan Embassy in Washington to expand bilateral ties and further strengthen them keeping in view political landscape of the United States.

On the occasion, leading Republican from New York, former Congressman and representative of Holland & Knight firm Tom Reynolds held a meeting with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

He expressed confidence that the firm will fully assist Pakistan Embassy to promote the ties between the two countries.

Tom Reynolds assured that the firm will extend full assistance for expansion in the bilateral ties on the basis of mutual interest and respect.