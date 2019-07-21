General Bajwa to accompany PM Imran during Trump meeting: DG ISPR

WASHINGTON: Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa will accompany Prime Minister Imran Khan during his meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House tomorrow, DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor said.

The military spokesperson briefed the media about the engagements of the COAS in the US capital, Radio Pakistan reported Sunday.

General Bajwa will visit Pentagon to have interaction with the US military leadership, he said.

Internal security situation of Pakistan is far better now, said Major General Asif Ghafoor, while briefing the journalists at the Embassy. He said sacrifices of Pakistani nation and security forces have started yielding results.

DG ISPR said border control is much better now after the security fence has been raised along the Pak-Afghan border. He said border fence will help reduce terrorism related incidents.

He said the security forces have their main focus on development in Balochistan and re-structuring of terrorism-hit areas in coordination with the civil administration.

He also explained the country's efforts regarding de-escalation of tension with India in February this year and overall security situation of the country.

DG ISPR lauded the role of media in highlighting the positive image of the country abroad.