Sat Jul 20, 2019
Pakistan

APP
July 20, 2019

PM Imran meets CEO Qatar Airways en route to US

Pakistan

APP
Sat, Jul 20, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday met Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Qatar Airways Akbar Albaker in Doha, Qatar during transit to Washington DC.

The prime minister along with a delegation is on his way to the United States of America on a three-day visit on the invitation of US President Donald Trump.

During the meeting, both the sides discussed the matters of mutual interest.

