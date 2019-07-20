PM Imran meets CEO Qatar Airways en route to US

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday met Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Qatar Airways Akbar Albaker in Doha, Qatar during transit to Washington DC.
The prime minister along with a delegation is on his way to the United States of America on a three-day visit on the invitation of US President Donald Trump.
During the meeting, both the sides discussed the matters of mutual interest.
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday met Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Qatar Airways Akbar Albaker in Doha, Qatar during transit to Washington DC.
The prime minister along with a delegation is on his way to the United States of America on a three-day visit on the invitation of US President Donald Trump.
During the meeting, both the sides discussed the matters of mutual interest.