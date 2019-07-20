close
Sat Jul 20, 2019
Pakistan

APP
July 20, 2019

Election in merged districts victory of tribal people: Ajmal Wazir

Pakistan

APP
Sat, Jul 20, 2019

PESHAWAR: Adviser to Chief Minister Ajmal Khan Wazir Saturday said that peaceful, impartial and transparent election in merged areas is a victory of tribesmen that would change their destiny.

Talking to media during his visit to a polling station, Ajmal Wazir said that tribesmen waited for the milestone development for 72 years that would change the destiny of tribal people and bring them in national mainstream.

He said that elections reflect the vision of Prime Minster Imran Khan who is keen to change the lifestyle of tribal people by giving them opportunities of development.

He said that it is welcoming that tribal people have enthusiastically participated in the electoral process.

KP Adviser said that tribal people would be in a better position to raise their voice at the proper forum.

