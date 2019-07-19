close
Fri Jul 19, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
July 19, 2019

Samsam Bukhari removed as Punjab Information Minister

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Jul 19, 2019

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has removed Samsam Ali Bukhari as Punjab Minister for Information.

According to a notification issued on Friday, Bukhari would now serve in the Consolidation of Holdings Department.

 Muhammad Aslam Iqbal who currently holds Industries, Commerce and Investment Department has been given additional charge of Information and Culture Department.


Latest News

More From Pakistan