Samsam Bukhari removed as Punjab Information Minister

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has removed Samsam Ali Bukhari as Punjab Minister for Information.
According to a notification issued on Friday, Bukhari would now serve in the Consolidation of Holdings Department.
Muhammad Aslam Iqbal who currently holds Industries, Commerce and Investment Department has been given additional charge of Information and Culture Department.
