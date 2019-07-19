PM Imran Khan will fly to US by Qatar Airways: Naeemul Haq

Islamabad: Naeemul Haq on Thursday said Prime Minister Imran Khan will fly to the United States by Qatar Airways.



The close aide to the prime minister used his Twitter account to make the announcement regarding the upcoming US visit of the premier.

The prime minister is scheduled to meet US President Donald Trump during his first visit to Washington.

The visit would be the first summit-level engagement between the two countries since both leaders assumed their respective offices.

The prime minister, during his three-day visit, would also be meeting prominent members of the US Congress, corporate leaders as well as members of the Pakistani diaspora.

During his various engagements in Washington, the prime minister would outline his vision of “Naya Pakistan” and underscore the importance Pakistan attaches to a broader and multifaceted relationship with the United States.